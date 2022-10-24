Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi, the Supreme Mufti has ordered a national wide census of mosques that pay allegiance to his leadership.

Sheikh Galabuzi has instructed all district Kadhis who subscribe to the Kibuli faction, to compile and forward to his office registers of all mosques and their Imams in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He issued the instructions on Saturday while attending the last funeral rites of Sheikh Swaibu Ndugga, the former greater Masaka district Khadi at his home in Gayaza, Masaka city.

In addition to mosques and their Imams, Sheikh Galabuzi also asked the local Muslim leadership at district levels to generate inventories of all the Muslim properties in their areas, to facilitate efforts of preserving and recovering those that went to the wrong hands.

According to him, some of the Muslim properties have been lost and others are being targeted by dealers, partly because the local custodians do not have proper documents pertaining to their ownership and status, hence rendering them susceptible to unscrupulous individuals.

The Supreme Mufti named Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, the Greater Masaka District Kadhi replacing Ndugga. He gave him the task of working towards building a strong Muslim community in the region, which is capable of addressing the challenges facing their faith.

The Titular of the Muslim faith Prince Badru Nakibinge Kakungulu, challenged all Muslim community leadership to selflessly perform the responsibilities entrusted to them, such that they can fetch their faith a deserving reputation.

Prince Nakibinge expressed concern that many people including leaders are falling short of trustworthiness in their conduct, hence giving a bad example to the young generation.

He called upon senior citizens to reclaim their responsibilities of nurturing responsible citizens by living as better examples to the young generation.

Prince Nakibinge received a section of Muslim leaders in Masaka, who shifted their allegiance from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC leadership based at Old Kampala and joined the Kibuli faction.

These included Shieh Buruhane Bagunduuse, the former UMSC Masaka district Kadhi, his deputy Nasir Ntege, Hajj Hariss Kakooza, the Chairperson of the Masaka District Muslim Council, Sheikh Abdul Nassar Byarugoonjo, the Treasurer among others.

They said that they voluntarily chose to join Kibuli for the good of their faith.