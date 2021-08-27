General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen have been withdrawn and replaced by Administration Police officers.

The AP officers arrived at the DP’s Karen residence in two vans and had a meeting with their GSU counterparts before heading to Ruto’s Hardy home for a similar exercise.

For the better part of Thursday, the fate of DP Ruto’s security was a topic of speculation after his communications team claimed there were plans to redeploy security personnel stationed at his Karen and Sugoi residences.

According to the Communications Director at the Office of the Deputy President, Emmanuel Tallam, a senior police inspector in charge of security at the DP’s Karen residence was called and directed to inform the security personnel that they’d be leaving the facility by 2pm on Thursday, August 26.

“They (police personnel) are, however, yet to leave as they haven’t handed over to a new team,” Tallam to The Standard reporter at 2pm.

Tallam further said the GSU officers are expected to report back to their headquarters in Ruaraka pending redeployment.

The Government side, however, remains tight-lipped on the matter.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso told The Standard he had no comment regarding the reports about the redeployment of GSU officers guarding the DP.

A high-ranking officer, who spoke to The Standard in confidence, said the planned redeployment is a normal operation in the police service and it should therefore not raise any eyebrows.

