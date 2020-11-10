Kenyan media reporting on a new commuter rail service in the capital, Nairobi, say it’s hoped it will deliver faster journeys and increased passenger capacity.

About 1.5 million people commute to the city’s Central Business Disctrict everyday by various modes of transport, according to Kenya Railways.

New Diesel Mobile Units and Commuter Rail Buses will serve passengers on the revamped rail network.

Two new stations have also been built, the Star newspaper reports.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the rail service should reduce over-reliance on road transport.

He also said it would be extended to the country’s main airport within a year.

BBC