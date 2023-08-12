Sonde, Mokono August 11, 2023: Keddi Foundation has reiterated its commitment to stand with the vulnerable as it committed

billions of Shillings to support and care for patients with cancer and heart-related complications.

Mr Steven Eric Kedi, the head of the foundation announced today, that up to USD 1.2 million has been set aside by the non-profit to

pay for emergency operations for patients in the two categories.

The fund is part of the larger USD 10 million that the foundation together with its international partners earmarked for different

causes including supporting children’s education, natural disaster response, and health interventions in different parts of the country.

Mr Keddi, a business magnate, Minister of God, and philanthropist, together with his wife Anna and the leadership of the Keddi

Foundation on Friday delivered Shs 35 million to the family of Henry Kizito, who needs urgent heart surgery.

Henry Kizito, aged 6, was weeks ago diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect (hole in the heart), a condition he’s believed to have been

born with.

His parents had been in and out of hospital and spent millions of shillings treating what they thought was an infection until the heart condition was confirmed in June.

The corrective surgery is scheduled for Thursday, August 17th at the Uganda Heart Institute, Mulago. The family’s situation was first publicized by NTV journalist

Andrew Kyamagero, who brought it to the attention of the Keddi Foundation.

“The family called me days ago; I came and checked the paperwork and also went to Mulago and confirmed,” said Mr Kyamagero. “So, I contacted Hon Keddi and he agreed to help.”

Speaking to the family and local residents at Kizito’s home in Jogoo village in Sonde, Mr Keddi also Known as Hon Keddi said they were

doing this work not because of the abundance of resources but out of the realization of the challenges that many Ugandans face.

“We are doing this because we realized that the government has a lot on its hands. As you saw recently, we lost funding from the

World Bank, and so we know that the government is not able to reach everyone quickly,” he said.

His wife, Mrs Anna Kwagala reechoed this message of giving to those in need, noting that doing so is akin to lending to God.

“We are going to stand with Kizito and I know that he will pull through because everyone is behind him. We shall do anything it

takes even if it means washing cars, to make sure that everything needed for his treatment is there,” she said.

On his part, Charles Mutaasa Kafeero, the coordinator of Keddi Foundation called upon other Ugandans who have the ability, to join in courses like this.

“Many a time, we as Africans look to foreigners to help us in conditions like this we ourselves have the potential.”

At the event, the Foundation also delivered an assortment of household items to Mr Nsubuga’s family that included mattresses

and beddings, food, and scholastic materials.