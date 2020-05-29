Uganda’s capital city authority, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), on Thursday issued guidelines for public transport re-opening following suspension in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the guidelines;

1. With effect from today 28th/5/2020, all taxi operators should report to KCCA to be assigned the parks/stages and routes where they will be operating.

2. After obtaining stage/route where you will operate, you will then report to Ministry of Works and Transport to obtain a Temporary Route chart valid until 31st December 2020.

3. For now, the mandatory fees payable are: PSV license, renewal of driving permit if expired and third party insurance. All other government fees are payable by 31st Dec 2020 giving a grace period of six (6) months.

4. The six months grace period which expires 31st Dec 2020 is to allow public transport operators to obtain a permanent route chart, color code for GKMA and other user fees. Effective 1st January 2021, all vehicles that would have not complied shall not be permitted to operate in the GKMA.

5. Every Park will be assigned KCCA officials to manage.

DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2ZLaHwM