Kampala, Uganda 22nd April 2022: The World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI) through its financial inclusion programme, Scale2Save, is holding a 2-day conference on 27 – 28th April 2022, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The conference will discuss the importance of inclusive financial services for Ugandan women, youths and farmers as a way to foster economic recovery and growth.

Scale2Save is a six-year programme of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, aimed at establishing the viability of low-balanced savings accounts and unravelling the extent to which savings help vulnerable people in the society to boost their financial wellbeing.

This knowledge-sharing event is expected to be attended by key financial stakeholders across the economy, with the Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda, Mr Michael Atingi-Ego as the keynote speaker.

Other expected depilatories include Mr Adrian Bukenya-Mulindwa, Country Head of Mastercard Foundation, Mr Peter Simon, WSBI Managing Director, and Weselina Angelow, Scale2Save Programme Director.

The conference will host expert panel discussions with defining topical deliberations from Mr Golooba Lwanga (Ministry of Finance and Economic Development), the Managing Director of Equity Bank, and Mr Samuel Kirubi who will unpack savings as the backbone for resilience and job creation from an implementer and policymaker perspective.

The conference will, among other issues, discuss how FSPs in Uganda have worked towards a sustainable business case for their products and what have been the key drivers towards sustainability. The event will also focus in the spectrum and needs of micro and small businesses of varying degrees of formality supported by the Ugandan Scale2Save partners, namely: FINCA Uganda Ltd (MDI), Centenary Bank and BRAC Uganda Bank Ltd.

This event is supported by the Uganda Bankers’ Association, the Financial Technology Service Providers’ Association, Financial Sector Deepening Uganda and the Association of Microfinance Institutions of Uganda.