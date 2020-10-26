Residents in parts of Kampala on Monday started a three-day water supply interruption following an announcement by state utility National Water and Sewerage Corporation of upgrade works.

The Kampala Water managers informed customers in parts of Ntinda, Naguru, Bukoto, Naalya, Kulambiro, Kyebando, Kyanja, Kisaasi, Kiwatule, Najeera, Buwate, Kungu, Kimbejja, Komamboga and the surrounding areas that there would be interruptions in normal water supply from Monday 26th October, 2020 to Wednesday 28th October, 2020

This is to allow contractor SOGEA-SATOM to lay the final section of the Katosi Water Works Bulk Transmission pipeline along Uganda Funeral Services- Naguru water reservoir stretch.

“The works are being done between 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Wednesday. Water Supply shall be restored after the daily works throughout the 3 days,” NWSC digital communications guru Mr Jon Fisher Sekabira told theLocal.

Upon completion, The Katosi Water Project will add over 160 million litres of water per day to the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Service area. This will subsequently address the water supply gaps in the city.

Customers are advised to store enough water and use it sparingly as the team works to improve service delivery in the city.

All inconveniences are highly regretted, NWSC says.

For more information, call toll free numbers; 0800200977/0800300977