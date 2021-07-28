A battle of WWIII proportions between ex Vision Group boss, Robert Kabushenga and FUFA chief Magogo, is currently underway on twitter over the signing of Milutin Sredojević Micho as cranes manager.

On Tuesday evening, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), announced Micho as the new Cranes manager, on a three year renewable contract effective 1st August 2021.

Kabushenga drew the first blood when he quoted Micho’s tweet announcing his departure from the Zambia National team, he hoped the former SC Villa coach had been paid in advance. The last time Micho was Uganda Cranes coach, he left unceremoniously, accusing FUFA of failure to pay his arrears.

This prompted Magogo to retort, in one tweet, saying Kabushenga has not healed from the fact that he tried to replace him in vain.

.@michocoach I hope this time you have been paid in advance. Unless of course you are returning as a volunteer. If they pickpocket you again don’t come here to make noise for us. https://t.co/HmPpjNdmEf — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021

With you as the country head boy, we will make sure that in this new contract we pay him through your bank account. — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) July 28, 2021

.@mosesmagogo stupidity is not a badge of honor. It is not a good idea to wear it in full public view. But then again you are far too tone deaf to understand it https://t.co/L4j89Ux7pj — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021

It looks like tweeting is your retirement hobby. Dot com era Jajja does not tell stories around fire places but tweets



Just provide us your bank details to be receiving the man's salaries.



Thank you for the good job — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) July 28, 2021

Some discussions are above certain brains. You can sit in the gallery and cheer — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) July 28, 2021

.@MosesMagogo in normal times you should be in jail & weightlifter Julius Sekitoleko should be an MP. But then God has played a cruel joke on us as a country & it is the other way round. But it takes a special kind of idiocy to make a mockery of it. I give up!!! https://t.co/7zbVAMMd0s — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 28, 2021