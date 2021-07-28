A battle of WWIII proportions between ex Vision Group boss, Robert Kabushenga and FUFA chief Magogo, is currently underway on twitter over the signing of Milutin Sredojević Micho as cranes manager.
On Tuesday evening, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), announced Micho as the new Cranes manager, on a three year renewable contract effective 1st August 2021.
Kabushenga drew the first blood when he quoted Micho’s tweet announcing his departure from the Zambia National team, he hoped the former SC Villa coach had been paid in advance. The last time Micho was Uganda Cranes coach, he left unceremoniously, accusing FUFA of failure to pay his arrears.
This prompted Magogo to retort, in one tweet, saying Kabushenga has not healed from the fact that he tried to replace him in vain.