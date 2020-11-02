Finding a hotel that can offer exquisite business and good family time is a rare gem in Kampala yet Kabira Country Club does just that. For the years past, Kabira has capped its beauty by keeping maximum standards and quality services.

Set amongst a foray of palm trees in an idyllic suburb of Bukoto, less than a 15-minute drive from the hub of Kampala city, Kabira is the premier boutique hotel in the city. Through the gates and up into a swanky courtyard the Club is cut off from the clamour and hustle that surrounds it.

The hotel provides unrivalled luxury and is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway, a holiday location, a memorable wedding setting and a business meeting to see through that deal you want most.

Along with a fully equipped gym, Kabira has world-class sporting and recreational facilities which cater for a wide range of fitness and wellness needs. It has two heated swimming pools, 3 squash courts, a sports field, four clay floodlit tennis court and floodlit basketball court and spa.

Natural Ambience

When you get past the security barrier at the main gate of Kabira you are welcomed by a natural ambience exuded by the fauna and flora that characterizes the expansive luxury multi-functional facility.

In the morning and midafternoon, guests donning business suits and other office wear are seen making their way into conference halls to meet the demands of the corporate world.

The hotel also offers world-class service when it comes to conferences, meetings, seminars and workshops. Conference halls are equipped with latest Audio & Video systems to give your seminars, workshops, business meetings & conferences the digital look and interactions you need.

“We get international delegates and clients coming in for all kinds of conferences from different parts of the world,” says Mr. Dhaval Machhar, the hotel’s General Manager.

Mr. Dhaval says people choose Kabira Country Club because of ‘our standards, quality services and good rates. For its quality services, Kabira Country Club has won several local and international awards.

On the leisure side, guests from different parts of the world in the country for business or to tour the Pearl of Africa are seen lounging by the poolside, the gym or the bar area enjoying a cold beer, gin or whisky to wind down the evening.

Wide Range Of Services

Mr. Dhuval revealed that many people from across the world have shown interest in Kabira because they know that this is big, well situated and safe.

The hotel offers a wide range of accommodation options from a single room, double rooms to three-bedroom duplex Penthouse. The rooms and suites offer 24-hour room service, air-conditioning, satellite TV, a bathtub and many other amenities.

Riding on the back of Speke Group of Hotels, Kabira comes with the finesse associated with the Group that has heavily invested in the hospitality sector. This finesse has won the Club several accolades from respectable TripAdvisor.

Kabira has created an experience where you can get anything you want in one location. You have the option to relax on the terrace, dine from the restaurant or bar & coffee shop.

The light bites, healthy salads and finger foods are always available from the snack menu. If you want something more substantial, just ask for the complete selection from the main course menu. The extensive menu is a fusion of African, Continental, Indian, Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine, reflecting the cosmopolitan city of Kampala.