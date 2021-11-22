Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo has once again made Uganda proud when he set a world record at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon in Portugal on Sunday.

The long-distance sensational crossed the finishing line at 57:31 at the World Athletics Label road race in Portugal to claim the lead and become the fastest man in history over the 13.1-mile race.



Kiplimo broke by a second, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie record of 57:32 he set on December 6, 2020, at the half marathon held during the Valencia Marathon. Ethiopia’s Esa Huseyidin Mohamed crossed the finishing line in second place with a time of 59:39, just ahead of compatriot Gerba Beyata Dibaba.



Kiplimo who finished 3rd in the 10,000m and 5th at the 5,000m races respectively at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, started the race well and finished in style.



The 21-year-old passed through 15km in 40:27, the fastest time ever recorded for the distance and indicative of a sub-57-minute finish. Kiplimo earlier won the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland with a time of 58:49.