Uganda People Defence Forces honcho Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is retiring from the UPDF.

Gen Muhoozi said on Tuesday he had retired from the military, in a move widely seen as preparing the ground for a potential run for the presidency in 2026.

Critics of President Yoweri Museveni say Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been in the military for more than 20 years, was rushed through the ranks by his father. Many Ugandans believe Kainerugaba is being groomed to succeed Museveni.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement,” Kainerugaba said on Twitter on Tuesday, without giving reasons for his retirement.

After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 8, 2022

Gen Museveni,77, has repeatedly denied accusations he wanted to hand over power to his son, although Kainerugaba’s supporters say he has a right to seek the country’s presidency like any other citizen.

Kainerugaba, a prolific Twitter user who expressed his support for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, this year helped mend Uganda’s strained relations with neighbouring Rwanda after travelling to Kigali and meeting President Paul Kagame.

Supporters of Kainerugaba, 47, have been pressing a campaign on social media and elsewhere for him to stand in 2026, although he has not publicly declared any intention to run for office. Ugandan law forbids soldiers from participating in politics.

Ugandans and the continent are eagerly watching for more to unfold.