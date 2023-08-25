H.E Kim Jong Un

Being organised by the Preparatory Committee for celebrating the 70th anniversary of the grand victory in the Fatherland Liberation War and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPR of Korea

Date: 25 August, 2023

Theme ; “ Independence, single-hearted unity, powerful self-defence strength: brilliant history of 75 years of the DPR of Korea”

Moderator ; Comrade NEWTON BALENZI

Organizing Secretary, Juche idea-Uganda Chapter

Head Administration, Uganda Chapter, Pan African Movement

Country Secretary General, African Regional Committee for friendship and solidarity with Korean people.

Participants ;

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Juche idea-Uganda Chapter,

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Uganda Chapter, Pan African Movement & Deputy Chairman of the Uganda National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mukasa Martine, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association

Deputy Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association

Secretary General Mateke, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association

MP. Okot Henry, Mr. Emmanuel, Assistant to Commisioner, Ministry of ICT, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents, Pan Africanists, mass media etc.,

Background Information

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was founded on September 9, 1948. During these 75 years, it has been turned from a backward colonial agrarian country into a dignified, powerful socialist country, drawing great attention of the international community.

In particular, the world progressive people pay a deep attention to the development of the DPRK.

The reason why the world progressive people are so interesting to know about the DPRK is natural because the world progressive people want to be stronger, more powerful and more prosperous than those who are imperialists (parasites, exploiters and plunderers).

The DPRK decided and turn out to smash those imperialists (parasites, exploiters and plunderers) in all fields.

Here are features showing the reason why the DPRK is so powerful and prosperous, in particular why no one can touch the DPRK even by all means including military power, fake information, temptation, deception, pressure and blackmail etc.,

1. Country of Independence

The DPRK is recognized as a “country of independence” and a “country of principle” in the world political circles. It neither dances to the tune of others nor yields to any power and outside forces in the international arena, but says what it has to say. It also conducts state building and activities independently and in conformity with its actual conditions.

In the closing years of the previous century when socialist systems in the east European countries collapsed one after another and confidence in socialism was on the wane across the world, the DPRK, maintaining its principles, followed the road of socialism without vacillation.

The country’s politics of independence owes much to President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) who founded the country. Leading the country for a long time, he had been praised as a world veteran statesman representing the 20th century, a renowned state leader.

The smaller a country is, the stronger it should be in the sense of national pride, and if a country is servile to any big power, the nation would go to ruin–this was his motto.

The Korean people are upholding H.E. Kim Il Sung as their eternal leader, who laid down a lasting foundation for an independent, powerful country and brought about the wellbeing of modern Korea.

2. A Country of Unity

The high level of unity of all the people is the most remarkable feature that distinguishes the DPRK from other countries. The whole society and all the people are firmly united around their leader; this is the main source of the country’s strength.

Thanks to the solid unity of the leader, the Party and the masses, the country has developed into a powerful socialist country, braving all manner of trials and difficulties.

It is not fortuitous that the DPRK is called by the international community a “formidable country” and a “country that does what it is determined to do.”

The country’s unity is unthinkable apart from the exploits of Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) of the National Defence Commission, whom the Korean people uphold as the eternal General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Having started to work on the Central Committee of the WPK in the mid-1960s and leading the Party for a long time, he ensured that all the people and the entire country achieved unity, unprecedented in human history.

Based on this unity, the DPRK develops and advances towards a brighter future without any hesitation or vacillation even under the hostile policy pursued by the hostile forces.

3. A Country with Powerful Military Strength

The military strength of the DPRK is recognized across the world. It possesses modern strategic weapons and powerful means of attack and defence and has an army capable of performing any modern warfare efficiently.

As it is strong in the military aspect, no force dares to provoke the country. Its military strength should not be assessed by the standard of its army. With all the people being armed and the whole country fortified on a high level, it is literally a “porcupine”.

The country’s politics of independence is supported by the powerful military strength as well as by the self-supporting economy.

It adheres to the principle of self-reliant defence. In view of the fact that Korea had suffered all manner of trials by outside forces, it is so natural that the powerful military strength is regarded as a treasured sword with which to protect the security of the country and nation.

The preceding leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, paid special attention to building up the country’s military capability. Inheriting their idea of giving priority to armed forces, H.E. Kim Jong Un turned the country into a military giant, a strategic state recognized by the world.

The history of the Korean revolution is the one pioneered and advanced on the strength of self-reliance. Propelled by the spirit of self-reliance, the Korean people achieved the liberation of their country, emerged victorious in postwar reconstruction and realized socialist industrialization, thus building theirs into a socialist country equipped with solid foundations of an independent economy and strong self-defence capabilities.

In the face of extreme and hostile moves by the hostile forces, this country is achieving remarkable successes one after another in economic construction and improving the people’s standard of living, this is a demonstration of its capabilities for self-development. By displaying the spirit of self-reliance, the Korean people are achieving innovative and miraculous successes in developing science and technology and building the economy, thus thwarting the enemy’s hostile moves.

Western mass media including Reuters and Independent of Britain reported: Even though north Korea is under harsh sanctions, its economy is developing; particularly, the highest growth rate of its economy is striking the world with admiration.

In conclusion, the DPRK will be ever-victorious with the shining victorious history of 75 years.

Comment by participants

It is a joyous moment for us to participate in this Seminar on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The DPRK is recognized as a “country of independence” and a “country of principle” in the world political circles. It neither dances to the tune of others nor yields to any power and outside forces in the international arena, but says what it has to say. It also conducts state building and activities independently and in conformity with its actual conditions.

In the closing years of the previous century when socialist systems in the east European countries collapsed one after another and confidence in socialism was on the wane across the world, the DPRK, maintaining its principles, followed the road of socialism without vacillation.

The country’s politics of independence owes much to President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) who founded the country. Leading the country for a long time, he had been praised as a world veteran statesman representing the 20th century, a renowned state leader.

The smaller a country is, the stronger it should be in the sense of national pride, and if a country is servile to any big power, the nation would go to ruin–this was his motto.

The Korean people are upholding H.E. Kim Il Sung as their eternal leader, who laid down a lasting foundation for an independent, powerful country and brought about the wellbeing of modern Korea.

The high level of unity of all the people is the most remarkable feature that distinguishes the DPRK from other countries. The whole society and all the people are firmly united around their leader; this is the main source of the country’s strength.

Thanks to the solid unity of the leader, the Party and the masses, the country has developed into a powerful socialist country, braving all manner of trials and difficulties.

It is not fortuitous that the DPRK is called by the international community a “formidable country” and a “country that does what it is determined to do.”

The country’s unity is unthinkable apart from the exploits of Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) of the National Defence Commission, whom the Korean people uphold as the eternal General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Having started to work on the Central Committee of the WPK in the mid-1960s and leading the Party for a long time, he ensured that all the people and the entire country achieved unity, unprecedented in human history.

Based on this unity, the DPRK develops and advances towards a brighter future without any hesitation or vacillation even under the hostile policy pursued by the hostile forces.

The military strength of the DPRK is recognized across the world. It possesses modern strategic weapons and powerful means of attack and defence and has an army capable of performing any modern warfare efficiently.

As it is strong in the military aspect, no force dares to provoke the country. Its military strength should not be assessed by the standard of its army. With all the people being armed and the whole country fortified on a high level, it is literally a “porcupine”.

The country’s politics of independence is supported by the powerful military strength as well as by the self-supporting economy.

It adheres to the principle of self-reliant defence. In view of the fact that Korea had suffered all manner of trials by outside forces, it is so natural that the powerful military strength is regarded as a treasured sword with which to protect the security of the country and nation.

The preceding leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, paid special attention to building up the country’s military capability. Inheriting their idea of giving priority to armed forces, H.E. Kim Jong Un turned the country into a military giant, a strategic state recognized by the world.

The history of the Korean revolution is the one pioneered and advanced on the strength of self-reliance. Propelled by the spirit of self-reliance, the Korean people achieved the liberation of their country, emerged victorious in postwar reconstruction and realized socialist industrialization, thus building theirs into a socialist country equipped with solid foundations of an independent economy and strong self-defence capabilities.

In the face of extreme and hostile moves by the hostile forces, this country is achieving remarkable successes one after another in economic construction and improving the people’s standard of living, this is a demonstration of its capabilities for self-development. By displaying the spirit of self-reliance, the Korean people are achieving innovative and miraculous successes in developing science and technology and building the economy, thus thwarting the enemy’s hostile moves.

Western mass media including Reuters and Independent of Britain reported: Even though north Korea is under harsh sanctions, its economy is developing; particularly, the highest growth rate of its economy is striking the world with admiration.

In conclusion, the DPRK will be ever-victorious with the shining victorious history of 75 years.

We would like to take this opportunity to pay the noblest respect to H.E. Kim Il Sung and H.E. Kim Jong Il who founded the DPR of Korea and further strengthened and developed the country on the basis of the Juche idea. Further, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our warm congratulations to H.E. Comrade Kim Jong Un who hasput the country’sstrategic status at world level.

By Comrade NEWTON BALENZI

Organizing Secretary, Juche idea-Uganda Chapter

Head Administration, Uganda Chapter, Pan African Movement

Country Secretary General, African Regional Committee for friendship and solidarity with Korean people.