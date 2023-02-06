On the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army

Organized by the Uganda National Committee for study of the Juche idea and Uganda-Chapter, PAM

Date; February 6 2023

A Guarantee of Peace and Stability

In October 2021 the Defence Development Exhibition, Self-Defence 2021, were held in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Military Parade of KPA on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army last year. The test-firings of variety of missiles including ICBM and hypersonic missiles and joint military exercises were conducted. It clearly showed that the DPRK heads the list of world-class military powers.

The forces hostile towards the country are very vocal in their claim that the DPRK’s defence buildup poses a threat to the neighbouring countries and harm to world peace and security.

However, their claim is far too unconvincing.

A Right to Independence of a Sovereign State

The DPRK is a sovereign state like 200-plus countries in the world. Just as they have a right to strengthen their defence capabilities, so does the DPRK.

But, taking underhand advantage of the UN Security Council, the hostile forces invented a “resolution” disallowing the country to develop its missile technology. It is an unlawful and illegal action infringing upon the right to independence of a sovereign state but they remain silent about it.

According to their logic, the missile tests conducted by the US and other countries do not matter, whereas that of the DPRK “threatens” the world, which is an epitome of double standards.

While constantly browbeating the country with tens of thousands of nuclear weapons and other pieces of state-of-the-art military hardware, they are following such a ridiculous logic that it has no right to possess defence capabilities to deter them.

Their ulterior motive for doing so is based on the fact that the DPRK pursues a different ideal from theirs and poses an obstacle in realizing their strategy of global supremacy. As long as it maintains socialism and anti-imperialist independence, it will eternally remain a “threat,” even if it has only conventional weapons, far from cutting-edge military hardware. Trumpeting about its “threat” is nothing but a scream of upset proving that they are failing to stifle it.

No Harm to the Security of Neighbouring Countries

The DPRK’s defence capability does no harm to the security of its neighbouring countries. It stands to no reason that it threatens the security of China and Russia, with which it shares a history and traditions of deep-rooted friendship.

Also, it is unreasonable to think that it threatens the rest of the world including the countries on the coast of the Pacific Ocean, for it is involved in no historical conflict or dispute with them.

Strong Defence Power of the DPRK, a Demand of the History and the Present Reality

Historically, Korea has been subject to aggression by external forces as it is situated in the geopolitically important region that links oceanic states and continental ones.

From the mid-19th century, the Korean peninsula was reduced to a theatre of competition for ascendancy of the big powers seeking to stretch their influence into the continent and ocean. Sino-Japanese (1894-1895) and Russo-Japanese (1904-1905) wars broke out here, eventually putting the peninsula under the military occupation of Japanese imperialism backed by the western European powers.

The victory of the oceanic forces in the scramble for the peninsula led to the Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945) and the Pacific War (1941-1945), subjecting humanity to immense pain and damage.

But what would have happened if the then Korea had been powerful? Both the continental and oceanic forces who had sought more influence into each other would not have dared to invade it. And so there would have been no collision between them, neither could have absolute dominance over the continent or the ocean, and the regional peace and security would have been maintained.

Today the national strength of China and Russia is being strengthened rapidly, regenerating the friction between the oceanic forces including the US and Japan and the continental ones.

In particular, the region of northeast Asia, with its extensive market and rich personnel and material resources, is attracting the attention of the world as a potential engine for the global economic growth. The question of taking the lead in this region is something vital to the development prospect of global powers.

In this regard, the Korean peninsula still remains a key area as it links the continent and the ocean. This is why experts think that a new cold war between the two forces is inevitable and the peninsula will surely be the arena of primary conflict between them.

In light of this, what will happen to the DPRK, if it remains weak as it was in the late 19th century and the early 20th century? Nobody would guarantee that history would not repeat itself.

The strong defence capabilities of the DPRK are a serious requirement of the history, the present reality and the global peace and stability.

Determined Declaration

The military and political situation in the Korean peninsula and the region has reached an extreme red-line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces.

The hostile forces are now working hard to “demonize” the DPRK, spreading again all sorts of rumors. Meanwhile, it, together with its vassal forces, is intensifying the full-scale offensive for putting pressure on the DPRK in all aspects including “human rights”, sanctions and military affairs.

In regard to the crucial situation created by the hostile forces against the DPRK, on the second of February, 2023 the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK issued a toughest statement like this; the DPRK will take the toughest reaction to any military attempt of the U.S., on the principle of “nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation!”.

In the context of the past world history and present world, the world progressive people see what really the guarantee of peace and stability is.

In the present world which is prevailing the law of jungle, it is actually proved that the strengthening of the DPRK’ defence capacity is directly the guarantee of the peace and stability.

Moderator; Newton Balenzi

Organising Secretary, Uganda National Committee for the Study of Juche Idea

Head Administration, Uganda-Chapter, Pan African Movement,

Secretary General, African Regional Committee for friendship and solidarity with the Korean people.