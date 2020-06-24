The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs in conjunction with the FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) board last Thursday held a season review meeting at the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala. The meeting was also a continuation of the previous session held last week on 10th June, 2020.

The meeting which had full representation of the clubs revolved around the review of the 2019/20 season and the proposed FUFA Competition reforms.

FUFA also had a good representation headed by FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo flanked by the three Vice-Presidents; 1st Vice-President, Justus Mugisha, 2nd Vice- President, Darius Mugoye, 3rd Vice-President, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi. FUFA Executive Committee Members Ronnie Kalema, Rogers Mulindwa, Rogers Byamukama, Chris Kalibbala and Hamid Juma and FUFA CEO, Egdar Watson Ssuubi also attended the meeting.

Several issues were raised ranging from club licensing, the communication gap between FUFA and the Clubs, the challenges that clubs face and their proposed stand in regard to the FUFA Competitions reforms.

FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo in his opening remarks indicated FUFA is open to positive criticism and welcomes all opinions.

‘FUFA believes in dialogue and debate. It is okay for us to disagree. We can come out to such meetings and fight but when we leave here, we must protect the image of the game. We are open to criticism and it is only through dialogue that we can solve some of these challenges.’

FSLL board chairman, Arinaitwe Rugyendo shared similar sentiments, asserting that they must solve issues as a family.

‘We are here because we are family. Families that talk together, dialogue together and disagree on principle together, definitely stay together. We are here to dialogue, to speak candidly about this brand and chat a way forward.’

FUFA 3rd Vice President, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi who also represented the Express FC chairman, Kiryowa Kiwanuka in the meeting via zoom conferencing called for the continued dialogue between FUFA and the Club.

The FUFA President made clarification on a number of issues such as sources of FUFA funds, FUFA support towards clubs and COVID-19 relief plan.

BELOW ARE SOME OF HIS REMARKS

About the 10bn support from Government

We understand the cry by clubs seeking for help and some asking the Government support of 10 billion shillings to be diverted towards helping clubs. First of all, we must know that government appropriation of funds Is done by Parliament. We all know that however much you want, you can’t channel government monies from the initial agreement.

Secondly, whereas we are speaking about 10 billion shillings, for those that have worked with Government know that the approved budget is never released at once. Additionally, Government has made budget cuts and as a matter of fact, we have not received a single coin for the 4th quarter.

It is also a fact that the national team will have engagements in the near future. So how shall we handle the team if these funds are channelled towards helping clubs?

FUFA Support towards clubs

It is not true that FUFA doesn’t in any way support clubs. We pay 128M in prize money, we foot medical insurance bills worth 400M for players and last season we paid over 600M in Air tickets for KCCA FC and Proline FC who were competing on the continent. The Juniors League is also supported by FUFA.

Unless if clubs want to tell us, we are not spending on the right items but as FUFA, we believe this is our contribution to clubs.

We also extended food relief to clubs in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Super League and FUFA Women Elite League.

COVID-19 Relief

There has been a misconception that FUFA received COVID-19 relief funds from FIFA which is not true. It is a fact that FIFA gives us financial support to cater for our operations and the last batch was supposed to come in July but because of the current situation, FIFA decided to send this earlier.

FUFA had outstanding arrears that we had to clear. We paid all internal football family members to zero balance.

What I should communicate maybe is that there is an intervention from FIFA that we expect soon. The FIFA Council Meeting will take place on 25th June 2020 and one of the items on the agenda is COVID-19 relief plan. We hope this will helps us to address the issues that the clubs are raising.

Onduparaka FC Patron who is also a Member of Parliament for Ayivu County lauded FUFA for creating an environment to allow debate and believes this is the way forward.

Bright Stars FC chairman, Ronnie Mutebi called for clubs and FUFA to stop using political ammunition and instead focus on what and where to improve.

Mbarara City FC chairman, Hon. Mwiine Mpaka raised a concern about the medical insurance with reports that it is only limited to covering typhoid and Malaria. This was however, responded to with FUFA President insisting they agreed on comprehensive insurance covering injuries and thus will do a follow up.

Busoga United FC chairperson, DinahNyago called for improved communication and good will between FUFA and clubs.

About the proposed FUFA Competition reforms, the clubs made their presentation through Aggrey Ashaba. Some of the issues that clubs want to be incorporated include; stadium funding, increase in prize money, governance re-calibration, creation of chairmen’s forum, commercialisation model of the league and refereeing reforms among others.

It was agreed that there will be more engagements with other key stakeholders to come up with a conclusive approach on the proposed reforms.

Attendance:

Eng. Moses Magogo – FUFA President

Justus Mugisha – FUFA 1st Vice President

Darius Mugoye – FUFA 2nd Vice President

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi – FUFA 3rd Vice President (Via Zoom)/Express FC

Hamid Juma – FUFA Executive Committee/ Chairman FCC

Rogers Byamukama – FUFA Executive Committee/ Former Chairman FLC

Rogers Mulindwa – FUFA Executive Committee/ Chairman FLC

Arinaitwe Rugyendo – Chairman UPL Board

David Serebe – V/Chairman UPL Board

Guy Kawuma – Member UPL Board

Peter Kibazo – Member UPL Board

Humphrey Mandu – Member UPL Board/FUFA DCEOS

Bernard Bainamaani – Member UPL Board

Ronnie Mutebi – Chairman Bright Stars FC

Bernard Atiku – Patron Onduparaka FC

Diana Nyago – Chairperson Busoga United FC

Ronald Barente – Chairman BUL FC

Mwiine Mpaka – Chairman Mbarara City FC

Hassan Lule – Wakiso Giants FC

Ruben Kimera – Kyetume FC

Aggrey Ashaba – V/Chairman KCCA FC

George William Mulindwa – Chairman Vipers SC

Muwanguzi Hanningtone – CEO MYDA FC

Moses Kadhuyu – General Secretary URA FC

Kidega Francis – CEO Police FC

Decolas Kiiza – FUFA DCEO-Football

Hajati Aisha Nalule – FUFA Competitions Director

Ivan Bayige – FUFA Club Licensing Manager