The Inspector General of Police –IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, has sworn that security agencies will continue beating journalists purposely to ‘deter’ them from going where there is danger.

Ochola, who was speaking at joint election security and preparedness, said he was unapologetic that journalists have been clobbered during their line of duty because they went where there was danger, contrary to police

Three journalists were injured by police in Lwengo District on December 27, 2020 as they covering the campaign of National Unity Platform –NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Ashraf Kasirye, a Ghetto TV journalist, Ali Mivule of NTV and Daniel Lutaaya of NBS at Lwengo and Kasirye is still fighting for his life at Lubaga hospital after undergoing head surgery as a result of a teargas canister that was fired at him and exploded on his head.

Ochola said several journalists have always portrayed the security agencies as being brutal. The IGP added that in some instances the media depict security agencies as they are against the government.

Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech, said several journalists are covering election events without accreditation from the Media Council. Lokech urged journalists to cooperate with security agencies for their own safety.

AIGP Edward Osiru Ochom, who is police’s director for Operations, said police have arrested 17 activists on Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail putting on press jackets yet they have no known media house they are working for. Ochom blamed journalist for not denouncing activists posturing as journalists.

The joint briefing on election security and preparedness was attended by Internal Affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo, Defence minister Adolf Mwesige, Deputy Land forces Commander Maj Gen Sam Kavuma and others.