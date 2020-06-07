Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has denied reports that she is into cannabis growing saying the reports are wrong.

Aceng made the remarks on Sunday on micro-blogging site, Twitter, saying ‘It’s unfortunate that some people always choose to circulate wrong information.’

Her response followed reports that she was embroiled in a saga over the issuance of licences to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes.

“I have seen social media posts alleging that I am in trouble over Cannabis and others saying I am dealing in cannabis. It’s unfortunate that some people always choose to circulate wrong information,” she wrote.

Aceng added, “I have not issued any authorization for cannabis growing in Uganda. Cabinet is yet to consider the feasibility of this. Until then, I request the population to ignore the wrong media posts and treat it baseless and malicious.”

Uganda’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 2015, allows cultivation, production and exportation of medical marijuana and mandates the Health minister to issue written consent for medical marijuana.

Sources intimate that the negative reports on the minister are being circulated by individuals intending to influence Aceng’s hand into giving them the nod.

Growing of cannabis for treating severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis and other neurological conditions is already happening in Uganda.

Industrial Hemp (U) Ltd is currently working with Pharma Limited, one of the biggest Israeli cannabis firms, in growing marijuana for medical purposes in Uganda. They have invested $360m (about Shs1.3 trillion) in Hima, Kasese.

Increasing need for pain management therapies and growing disease burden of chronic pain is also expected to boost demand. Scientific study of the chemicals in marijuana called cannabinoids has led to approved medications that contain cannabinoid chemicals in pill form. Those backing marijuana also say the plant contains chemicals that may help treat a range of illnesses, particularly for people with intractable nausea and vomiting, chronic pain, spasticity and epilepsy.