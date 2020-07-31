Photos have been making rounds on social media sites purportedly showing Jinja Referral Hospital.

However, the Health Ministry has trashed the photos saying they do not in anyway represent the hospital.

“This is not Jinja Regional Referral hospital. You took a very old picture of Jinja Hospital gate and added pictures (probably from the internet) to satisfy your interests. I challenge you to revisit your conscience or visit Jinja RRH and verify in case you shared out of ignorance,” Dr Diana Atwine, the health Ministry Permanent Secretary said in a tweet on Friday.

Another of the fake photos

Some of the photos shared by a one, ‘Jinja’s Pablo Escobar’ on twitter show patients sleeping on mats, something the hospital boss, Dr Florence Tugumisirize has trashed saying, ‘that is impossible in the 21st century.’

“Those photos are photo-shopped to make it appear like it’s Jinja Hospital which is not the case. I invite anyone who doubts to visit the hospital and prove. It is a malicious post by whoever shared those fake photos,” Dr Florence told this reporter when we sought her comment.

She added, “For patients to sleep on mats is not something of this century. We disassociate ourselves from those fake photos.”