The distribution of masks was launched on Wednesday by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali. A total of 750,000 face masks will be distributed to communities in the border districts of; Adjumani, Amuru, Kyotera and Rakai.

Over 30 million face masks will be distributed countrywide.

The mask distribution is part of Government’s interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The masks are made up of 3 layers; the outer layer is 65% polyester and 35% cotton, middle layer is made up of chiffon while the inner most layer is made of cotton.

The Ministry of health is advising Ugandans to practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap and water/use a hand sanitizer frequently and wear a face mask when in public.

Uganda has 665 cases of coronavirus with no deaths and 119 recoveries.