A steadily transforming Ham Palm Villas at the outskirts of Uganda’s capital Kampala, towards the new Satellite City Arkright, comes with a one stop 500 contemporary modern housing unit that brings together swimming pools, club house, an epic business center with Saloons and barber shops will be an eye catching experience for the relatively traveled community in Entebbe.

The housing units overlooking Joma Supermarket offer a fascinating experience of an organized Satellite City ready with social amenities due for usage by the weivering Instutionalized population awaiting the creation of a city in Uganda’s Gateway, the Entebbe Peninsular.

Kajjansi Town Council Chairpeson, where the project is situated Patrick Nelson Byekwaso calls the project a model for better housing and urbanization for a town struggling with planning.

“Away from contributing to property tax, the planning offers ideas on how to enlarge and priotise organized development within the area,” Byekwaso says.

Kajjansi, despite touching the shoreline of Lake Victoria and crossing the expressway still struggles with deformed structures put in place in semi rura areas such as Mazzi, Sisa, Sanda and Nakawuka suburbs. The sub county borders Katabi, Kasanje and Makindye Ssabagabo, all in Wakiso District.

“We are also joining Entebbe City, wouldn’t it be prudent to have an organized city with such development?” Byekwaso asks.

Since 2005, there have been organized strategic plans to develop Akright, satelite cities with Bwebajja acting as a model for planned structures and development. Such structures introduced settlement to places such as Wamala, Buzzi and Ngongolo, the institution of power and clean and safe water.

Such efforts according to Hamis Kiggundu, the owner of the Palm Villas will empower a healthy and well planned Community if adopted across the country.

“It is within our power to ensure that there is an absolutely planned community ready for long lasting settlement.” Kiggundu says.

The place will supplement the already instituted Ebony Villas in Ssekiwunga, Kitende and a host of others creating a fresh aroma of an upscale residence