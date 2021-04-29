A working visit of15 delegates from Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development at Hariss International premises has energised staff at the Kampala based plant.

Led by State Minister, Hon. Mwesigwa Rukutana and Hon. Peace Mutuuzo the visit was in recognition of Hariss international’s efforts to sustain workers especially during the covid19 pandemic ahead of International labour day celebrations.

Labour day is an annual celebration meant for honoring working people, their contributions, achievement and sacrifices in pursuit of national prosperity and well-being.

Hariss International, like other companies was greatly affected by the unprecedented effects of the pandemic.However, we instated new operation strategies that helped us forge our way through to sustain and maintain all our employees throughout these times.

Today, Hariss International operates across 135 districts in Uganda. Within which the company employs 1300 staff directly, 2000 indirectly through our diverse distribution channels, and 700 seasonal staff. A number that celebrates an annual increase that is between 8 – 10% since inception.

Hariss Innternational have also established an expansion plan in Kawempe Tula to manufacture more products for import substitution which will ultimately create more jobs for Ugandans.

Hariss International therefore applaud ourselves for the Impressive work done, as of this year’s labour day theme: ‘Enhancing Innovation for Increased Employment Creation & Labour Productivity: A Sustainable COVID-19 Response.

As Hariss International we will remain committed to putting people at the center of everything through our non-discriminative employment policies of embracing gender equality& diversity, fostering career development and committing to providing Quality products and services.