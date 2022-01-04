At least 300,000 teachers in private primary and secondary schools are set to receive Shs 100,000 each in the latest COVID-19 relief cash handout.

According to a circular from the permanent sectary of Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Aggrey Kibenge to the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), all chief administrative officers (CAOs) and town clerks of cities and municipalities, all private teachers who missed out on the previous government cash out last year will each receive Shs 100,000.

Last year, the government transferred Shs 100,000 each to 497,848 targeted groups including saloon workers, boda boda and taxi drivers, market vendors among others, but the process was marred by corruption allegations with some officials instead registering themselves, their relatives or friends for the relief. Several officials have since been dragged to court by the state.

Now, Kibenge says, GiveDirectly an international NGO that focuses on poverty alleviation and humanitarian relief via livelihood cash transfers approached the ministry recently with additional funds to support vulnerable people impacted by the COVID-19 containment measures and following consultations, Kibenge says government resolved to extend the cash relief to the teachers.

Although government last year reopened the economy after a nationwide lockdown, the education sector is yet to fully reopen. Schools are scheduled to reopen on January 10, but teachers in private primary and secondary schools have missed earning salaries for nearly two years.

Teachers eligible for the program include those who are not on the government payroll, are duly registered or licensed by the ministry of Education or have proof of submission of application for registration, were already teaching in a licensed or registered by the ministry of Education before the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. The beneficiary must not have benefited from the June-September 2021 relief cash handout and must have a mobile money number registered in their name.

Headteachers of private primary and secondary schools have been urged to upload data of eligible teachers through an online portal (cash relief.mglsd.go.ug). The headteachers must also attach payroll data for one month of either January, February or March 2020 as evidence of salary payment. The payroll must include a signed payment roster, bank instruction/statement or mobile money statement depending on how salaries are paid in each school.