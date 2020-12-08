Minister of Works and Transport, Gen.Edward Katumba Wamala has revealed that Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) won’t take over handling and issuing of driving permits from Face Technologies until 28th February 2021.

Therefore, Face Technologies will continue issuing driving permits.

Addressed journalists at Uganda Media Centre, Katumba said that government contract with Face Technologies was to expire on May 30th, 2020. However, due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new service provider (USPC) could not be ready in time.

He revealed that the new service provider wrote to the Ministry asking to be given more time to be ready and start work on 1st March 2021.

He says they have requested Face Technologies to proceed with the issuance of driving licenses until 28th February 2021 when USPC will then take over.

According to Katumba, this was meant to fill the gap that was going to be created between now and 1st March 2021 when USPC hopes to be ready to start operations.

He further revealed that Face Technologies informed the Ministry that they would not be able to re-mobilize resources for operations in the upcountry offices.



So, all the driving licenses offices in Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Arua, Fort Portal and Mbarara will be closed as the new service provider renovates the offices and installs the new system.

Whereas Face Technologies is a private South African company, Uganda Security Printing Company, is a Government-owned company (51% owned by GoU) and is charged with printing all secure documents for the country & the driving license is one of those documents.



Meanwhile, Gen.Katumba Wamala says they are in the process of coming up with regulations which will help in the implementation of newly amended traffic and road safety act.

The act puts in place stringent measures against those who are reckless on the road, which is one of the reasons identified for the high accidents in the country.

Katumba says after the regulations have been passed the ministry will engage all stakeholders and members of the public with a view of sensitizing them about the new measures before implementation.

He was presiding over a summit on road safety in Kampala.