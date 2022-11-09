Equity Bank Uganda is now the anchor sponsor of the Namulonge golf open, with the tournament now officially renamed the Namulonge Equity Open.

The now annual tournament in its second year will take place from 11th to 12th, November 2022 at MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge. The amateurs will play on the 11th for the first round and 12th for the second round and the Subsidiaries will play on 12th.

This second edition of the Namulonge Equity open will be played over 36 holes for the main even (gross play) and is limited to Handicap index10 and below. The subsidiary event will be played over 18 holes and is limited to Handicap index 34.

Equity Bank sponsorship of the Namulonge golf open comes at an important milestone as the Uganda Golf Union recognizes it as part of official scheduled Union events. This gives the event even greater importance with higher status and wider exposure to players and fans across the country.

Collins Bulafu, Captain Namulonge golf club said “this year we are proud to host the second edition of the Namulonge Equity Open, this November 2022 from 11 to 12th. This is our end of year major event which is fast becoming an avid golfer not-to- miss tournament. I am proud to note the increasing interest in this event from the corporate world as seen from the new sponsors who have come on board. This is an endorsement of the brand.”

“Allow me at this point appreciate our sponsors Equity Bank Uganda Ltd, NBS Sport, Pepsi, Fakhruddin Properties and KACHAIN Logistics. We do not take this partnership for granted.”

Equity Bank continues to show strong commitment to the sport of golf with a history of tournament sponsorship. Sponsorship started with the Namulonge golf open in 2019 and has included other golf tournaments such as the Serena Kigo fundraising tournament, the Rwenzori open and the Mbarara open.

“We are extremely excited to become the anchor sponsor of the Namulonge golf open now renamed the Namulonge Equity Open,” Samuel Kirubi, Equity Bank Managing Director said.

“Equity and golf share a culture centred on professionalism, integrity, innovation, respect, and unity of purpose. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with support to other tournaments to deliver this spirit to golfers, communities, and individuals across the country through successful tournaments.”

Equity Banks support includes course materials and prizes among others.

The inaugural Namulonge Golf open tournament was held in 2019. Last year, it attracted 112 players with Marvin Kibirige the inaugural champion. However, he will not defend the title as he has progressed to the professional level.