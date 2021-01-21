Loser in the concluded presidential election Rtrd Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has spoken about the election irregularaties that he says marred the election in which he polled 0.50%.

Tumukunde listed the irregularaties as ballot stuffing , arresting candidates polling agents and multiple voting on which he claims he has collected enough evidence to enable him challenge the victory of president M7 in the Supreme court .

Tumukunde has made the remarks today at Kampala City Hall court where he was appearing to answer to his on-going charges of Treason and illegal possession of firearms.

Tumukunde however consoles his loss by saying the election which turned him Third last out of the eleven candidates gave him an opportunity and a platform to spread his Kisoboka gossiple amongst citizens.

Tumukunde has also commended voters from the Central region for voting out NRM leaning MPs and called upon other regions to borrow a leaf .