Greetings Uganda!

I survived. I thank God.

While driving in the morning with my daughter, bodyguard and driver heading to my mother in-law’s vigil, some terrorists tried to assassinate me.

I survived, but my dear daughter Brenda Nantongo Katumba and my driver Kayondo Haruna died at the crime scene. I have no clue about the motive of this attack. There was no reason to end the lives of these innocent people. May their souls rest in peace.

My injuries are not alarming. I had surgery last evening, and one of the bullets was removed. However, because of how the other bullet affected my arteries, it was not removed, and the doctors will advise on the way forward.

I want to thank my Commander in Chief, @KagutaMuseveni, for the care he has shown me. His phone calls are some of the reasons I am still fighting on.

I would like in a special way to thank the boda boda man who forced me on his boda so that I can go and get first aid. In the same spirit, I would thank Malcolm Healthcare Kisasi for everything they did to stop the bleeding. That first aid helped so much.

Allow me to thank my escort, Sgt. Khalid Koboyoit for evacuating me from the crime scene as fast as he did and for shooting back at the terrorists. Things could have been worse.

I want to thank Medipal International Hospital for the care they are giving me.

I thank the Speaker @JacobOulanyah, Deputy Speaker, @cdfupdf and Maj. Gen @PaulLokech among other colleagues in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for reaching out (to the hospital and the crime scene) as fast as possible. I thank Lt. General Proscovia Nalweyiso in a special way.

I extend thanks to Bishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu and Pastor Robert Kayanja for personally reaching out and coming to pray for me at the hospital. Thank you, and may God bless you.

I thank my friends and colleagues in @Parliament_Ug, former Ministers, PS, staff and friends from @MoWT_Uganda, @URA_CG, @UNRA_UG staff, friends in the diaspora, Rotarians, especially Rotary Kampala Ssese, for the condolence and get well soon messages. I appreciate all of you

Lastly, I want to thank all Ugandans for the love and messages you have been sending my way. I promise to keep fighting for my life.

I pray that one day soon, the terrorists that tried to assassinate me and took the lives of my daughter Brenda and driver Haruna will be brought to book.

For God and my Country

GENERAL EDWARD KATUMBA WAMALA