The Minister for Internal Affairs Gen.Jeje Odongo, and the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola have warned some politicians especially those who lost in the just concluded presidential elections against making alarmist statements and threats which they said could fuel post- election violence.

Addressing journalists IGP Ochola said some of the presidential candidates in the just concluded election are disgruntled and are making reckless statements but asked that they seek redress from courts of law.

He says they are spreading false information and disinformation to try to influence public perception and promote hatred saying such unfounded claims have a potential of fanning violence in our communities.

However, ochola hailed the successful 2021 elections that he said were peaceful.

He noted that it was humbling to see Ugandans vote peacefully in what he termed as the most peaceful election that the country has eve

Gen.Jeje Odongo described the statements as being disastrous and asked perpetrators to desist from the same.