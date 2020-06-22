President Yoweri Museveni agrees with the Electoral Commission’s plans to hold a scientific general election next year if there is no cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Museveni made the remarks on Monday evening while delivering his eighth address since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“If you eliminate those and messages of the contestants are passed on through the radios, TVs, socio-media, etc., the gathering for the elections themselves, can be safely managed with hand-washing, social-distancing (okweeha emyaanya ─ leaving gaps of the necessary metres between voters in line ─ a type of tonsemberera, otampika). This would remove the uncertainty that would be created by the postponement of the elections but also ensure that elections are held safely. I call upon Ugandans to support this option because it can work if all concerned do their assignment diligently,” Museveni said.

In the same address, Museveni announced a further easing of the nationwide lockdown, allowing private cars to carry four passengers provided they wear masks.

“There will also be a relaxation on the number of passengers in private cars from 3 to 4 including the driver, provided they are all putting on masks,” Museveni said.

