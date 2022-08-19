There is a full-service ship, named Mujigae,plying between Okryu and Taedonggang bridges on the picturesque Taedong River in the central part of Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The sightseeing vessel can accommodate over a thousand guests at a time, and offers Korean and famous foreign dishes. It has a variety of service facilities such as a Korean restaurant, coffee house, soft drinks stand, revolving restaurant and shop.

Saying that if a full-service ship furnished with various service and cultural facilities was built and put between Okryu and Taedonggang bridges on the Taedong River, it would serve as another cultural recreation centre for the people, Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs, went over its designs several times and solved problems arising in its building. Then he proposed naming it Mujigae (Rainbow).

One day in September 2015, he visited the newly-built ship and said: I feel relieved of the accumulated fatigue as I think that people will enjoy themselves cruising the Taedong on board it; I am happiest when the assets for the wellbeing of the people is created one after another.

There is also the Munsu Water Park. Sprawling 109 000 square metres on the bank of the Taedong River, the modern water park consists of indoor and outdoor pools with different slides, gym and other facilities. People can enjoy themselves there all year round.

Kim Jong Un personally proposed its construction and chose its site.

He paid close attention to all the details–taking measures against the winter cold, providing facilities and ensuring the best service for the people.

According to a designer who was engaged in the water park project, once Kim Jong Un examined the formation plan of the park at dawn and visited the construction site again early in the morning. In this way he went over as many as 113 formation plans for the water park.

Full-service ship Mujigae

Interior of Mujigae

Pyongyang citizens enjoying themselves on board Mujigae