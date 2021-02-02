Former presidential candidate John Katumba has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola over gross misconduct of police officers during last month’s general elections.

Addressing the media in Kampala today, Katumba said he has gathered enough evidence pinning security officials of mishandling civilians during the election process.

Katumba also wants the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama to come out and explain the irregularities that marred the elections.

He further faulted election observers for not performing their role during the elections stressing that these conspired with government and kept a blind eye on the injustices that happened during the elections.

Katumba gave them a three day ultimatum to tell the world their position or else he sues them too.