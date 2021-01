Former Minister of Agriculture Hon. Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa has died.

He reportedly passed away today afternoon at the age of 75

The renowned economist, politician and academic previously served among others as chairman of the National Planning Authority as well as the Uganda Microfinance support center.

He also served as a member of parliament for Luwero South East before he was elected the very first chairman of Luwero district in the 1980s.

