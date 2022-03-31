Police have launched a manhunt for five unidentified suspected robbers who broke into Finance Trust bank in Busia municipality.

The thugs allegedly broke into the bank found in Arubaine village along Customs road at around 2 am Monday and attempted to access the strong room.

According to preliminary police findings, the thugs accessed the bank by cutting the windows behind the bank premises. Moses Johnson Mugwe, the Bukedi South police spokesperson, says that the thugs vandalized both the closed-circuit television- cameras (CCTV) and some office doors as they searched for the keys to the strong room.

He explains that police have managed to footage from the CCTV showing the five robbers breaking into the bank through the burglar windows. Mugwe says that Busia central police station is still recording statements from the bank management on the incident although no property was taken.