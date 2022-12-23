Uganda is well placed at the heart of the larger and growing market of a combined market population of more than 300 million people and over the years continues to foster a robust business environment that promotes investments, Mr. Robert Mukiza, the Director General at Uganda Investment Authority has assured procurement professionals across the Great Lakes region.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at Uganda Media Centre, Mr. Mukiza thanked colleagues in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) who will be hosting the 14th East African Procurement Forum and the first East African Business Expo. Both take place from 23rd to 26th March 2023 at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala Uganda.

“As an investment destination, Uganda is well placed at the heart of the larger and growing market of a combined market population of more than 300 million people. We urge the investors in Uganda to take advantage of this growing market as we also welcome the rest of East Africa region to invest and do business in Uganda,” Mr. Mukiza said at the announcement press conference alongside Hon. Henry Musasizi, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Board Chairman, PPDA Julius K. Ishungisa, PPDA ED Mr. Benson Turamye and CEO Fathil International Projects Ltd (FIPRO) Mr. Moses Aibah Agaba.

The East African Procurement Forum (EAPF) is an event that gathers Heads of public procurement regulatory bodies from the East African Community (EAC) member states and other participants on an annual basis.

He added, “As an investment authority we will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting our destination and ensuring that investors have a deeper understanding of the business environment and investment climate prevailing in Uganda. Our message to companies who will be participating in this forum and Business expo is that you are welcome to seize the opportunities offered by Uganda.”

Uganda will be hosting the 14th East African Procurement Forum and the first East African Business Expo. Both take place from 23rd to 26th March 2023 at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

The East African Procurement Forum and East African Business Expo is an opportunity to share experiences and challenges with the aim of improving country procurement systems while upholding the desire by member states to harmonize the systems towards a political federation.

The 14th East African Procurement Forum and East African Business Expo which is a four-day event will include Business Meetings, Conferences, Innovation, Networking, generate sales leads and building of valuable relationships, under the theme “Open Contracting as a vehicle for Sustainable Development.”

For the first time ever, the East African Procurement forum will include the East African Business Expo which will attract procurement professionals and key industry suppliers from the 7 East African countries to share knowledge, best practice, network as well as avail opportunities for suppliers to showcase their products, goods and services.

PPDA will host partner procurement regulatory bodies including, The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) of Kenya, The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) of Tanzania, The Rwanda Public Procurement Authority, Agence de Regulation des Marches Public (ARMP) of Burundi, Agence de Regulation des Marches Public (ARMP) of DRC and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Southern Sudan who together regulate over Two hundred thousand (200,000) suppliers with a procurement market size estimated at over 100 Billion USD annually.

Procurement Service Providers, Suppliers of Goods and Services, Consultants, institutions and Interest Groups are invited to participate as exhibitors or sponsors. The East African Business Expo provides an unrivalled opportunity to showcase products and services directly to key decision makers involved in procurement and purchasing.

For more information contact

Ms Hellen Netta 0704627696, 0772479365.