Kampala: The first ever all-inclusive auto show is set for this Saturday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The two-day event is aimed at providing a one-stop marketplace for Uganda’s automotive eco system and to offer much-needed professional advice on key areas like asset financing, insurance and taxation.

The event was formally unveiled at a press briefing with sponsors and some exhibitors at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala. The auto show is slated for Sunday July 3 at the same venue with tickets going for ugx10,000 and ugx100,000 for ordinary and VIP respectively.

Christopher Buni, Managing Director at Wheels of Hope Charity, the organizers of the auto show said the event is expected to gather approximately 4,000 attendees.

“The event will highlight the uniqueness of the different aspects and players in the auto industry, allowing participants to familiarize themselves with premium brands and make quick, well informed purchase decisions,” he added.

Stanbic Bank, the show’s banking partner was represented by Ronald Ssonko, Head—Vehicle and Asset Finance who said that the lender was delighted to partner with Wheels of Hope in organizing a platform where Ugandans can find information and service providers to support their asset acquisition dreams.

“Stanbic Bank is a one stop center for not just finance but insurance services with extremely flexible terms to suit the dynamic circumstances of our customers—our Vehicle and Asset Finance solutions are tailored to support salaried and non-salaried clients to buy movable and immovable assets, such as motor vehicles and other production enabling assets—we are open to supporting especially small and medium enterprises that want to acquire assets and expand their production operations,” said Ssonko.

Nation Media Group’s Head of Marketing, Elizabeth Namaganda thanked the rains behind this initiative and pledged NMG’s continued support to ensure the success of the event.

Humphrey Lutakome, Britam Insurance’s Marketing and Product Development Manager highlighted that insurance is the final part of the auto industry ecosystem; “We’re glad to be part of this event because we know it is an area of convergence for us and our clients. We’re proud to be on board and are looking forward to providing the right protection solutions for auto enthusiasts, giving them that much needed peace of mind through insurance.”

Rahim Shakila Lamar, Uganda Airlines’ Corporate Affairs & Public Relations Manager expressed the Airlines’ pride in being a part of the Auto Show because Automobiles and Uganda Airlines are all about mobility.

“We are happy to share the joy of connecting people to places in a friendliest way.”

Exhibitions will feature the latest and best products, concepts, innovations, and full product development cycle from the leading automotive industry players like TATA, Motorcentre East Africa, The Cooper Motor Corporation (U) Limited, Motorcare Uganda, Isuzu, Uganda Batteries Limited, Modern Automobiles Limited, Modern Cable and Rubber Limited, Legacy Motors, Loyal Auto, Auto Pro, Emperor Motors, Simba Automotives and so many more.

Proceeds from the auto show will go towards Ngetta Babies Home, Lira – under the care of Sister Frances and Mama Edith’s home for children with multiple and severe disabilities in Wakitaka, Jinja.