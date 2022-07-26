President Kim Il Sung is talking with heroes of the Republic and model combatants in June Juche 40(1951)

In the Korean war (1950-1953), which was in effect a confrontation between a rifle and an atomic bomb, the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and soldiers of the Korean People’s Army won victory by defeating the aggressors, who were boasting numerical and technological superiority, by dint of political and ideological, strategic and tactical superiority.

The victory was an outcome of the brilliant leadership of President Kim Il Sung, who brought up the Korean people and the Korean People’s Army soldiers to be heroes.

During the war he proposed conducting an aircraft-hunting movement to deal heavy blows to the US imperialists who were bragging about their aerial supremacy.

Later a proposal was put forward to award the title of hero to those who had shot down three enemy aircraft in a month.

At that time a conservative law specialist opposed the proposal, claiming that there were not many heroes in other countries, and that if those who had shot down three enemy aircraft in a month were awarded the title, there would be too many heroes in the country.

Kim Il Sung said: What is wrong to have many heroes in the country? 1 000 heroes mean 3 000 enemy aircraft shot down, and 2 000 heroes mean 6 000 enemy aircraft shot down; it would be a political, military and financial blow at the US imperialists; I hope that all the service personnel and people will become heroes by fighting against the US imperialists bravely.

It was a way of calculation of Kim Il Sung that the more the heroes are, the faster the revolution progresses, and the law of direct proportion acts on the relations between the number of heroes and the interests of the revolution.

Once when he met model combatants, he told them that on their return to the front they should not only fight more bravely but also make the soldiers of their units heroes and model combatants.

According to data, more than 600 soldiers became heroes during the Korean war. Of them, 5 were twice heroes, 13 women heroes, and 20 labour heroes including 2 women heroes.

There are scores of teenage heroes like 18-year-old Ri Su Bok who blocked enemy gun muzzle with his chest to make a breakthrough for his unit.

I am a young man of liberated Korea.

My life is valuable.

My hope for the brilliant tomorrow is also valuable.

But my life, my hope and my happiness are not more valuable

Than the destiny of the motherland.

What would be a more valuable life, more beautiful hope and greater happiness

Than to sacrifice my youth, the one and only life, for the one and only motherland?

There were more than 420 heroes in their twenties like Ko Hyon Bin who hoisted the DPRK flag on the rooftop of the Capitol Building of the puppet regime, and more than one hundred in their thirties and forties; and many members of the youth league became heroes.

Standing at the vanguard of the ranks of heroes were more than ten soldiers like Kim Kun Ok who recorded a miracle in the naval fight by sinking an enemy heavy cruiser and destroying a light cruiser with four torpedo boats, and Kim Ki Ok who shot down the enemy’s latest-type aircraft F-80.

In the battles to defend Wolmi Island with four guns to check a large-scale landing operation of the US 50 000 soldiers, hundreds of vessels, 1 000 aircraft and even the soldiers of the old Japanese army, the heroic soldiers of the coastal artillery unit of the KPA deterred the enemy attacks for three days, thereby contributing to implementing the strategic intention of the Supreme Headquarters.

The heroes from the services, arms and corps of the Korean People’s Army, who dedicated their youth and life during the war number more than 500 in all.

Heroes were also produced from Party and government organs, social and state security and prosecutors’ organs, rail transport sector, people’s guerrilla units, factories, enterprises and countryside.

The exploits of the heroes are handed down to posterity along with V-day, July 27.