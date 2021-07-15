Peter Ssenyange is the PostBank Uganda Limited Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Appointed in June 2020, he heads the Finance function at PostBank Uganda Limited.

Wielding over 14 years’ experience in the finance sector in both banking and consulting within the finance sector. Peter was previously the Chief Finance Officer at United Bank of Africa (UBA) where he was part of the team that turned around the bank’s 8-year loss making streak and ushered in a period of consistent profitability the Ugandan subsidiary. He has also worked for Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited and Standard Bank Malawi where he held several senior finance roles. His core skills include Strategy execution, Business Planning and Decision Support for Corporate and Retail Banking, high level negotiations, financial analysis, and contract management.

Peter is a Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, a Fellow of the ACCA with a BSc degree in Applied Accounting and an MBA from Heriot Watt University. He is highly proficient in Financial Margin, Profitability Analysis, Budget Management, Financial Control and Performance Management.