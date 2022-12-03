There is growing excitement in Kampala and the region as many gear up for the Uganda – Rwanda Festival.

According to sources, the event which is expected to draw juicy and succulent Rwanda belles, will be held on 17th December with many saying it’ll be the Party of the year.

Dubbed Kigampala Festival, organisers have told us that buses have already been booked to import Rwandan hotties for the mouthwatering event.

Kigampala will feature a wide range of activities including; cultural music, cuisine and arts.

Uganda and Rwanda enjoy warm relations and the festival will go a long way in cementing the people-to-people friendship.

On the fun side, fter learning about the event, some city dudes have cancelled traveling early to their upcountry homes.

“I wanted to travel on 15th but I cannot miss that festival. Damn, all those hot babes from Kigali, no way I’m going without enjoying party with them. I also want to learn more about their culture,” one told us.

We have also been reliably informed that married women are on tenterhooks with many devising means to block their husbands from attending.

Already, a buzz has been created on television stations and social media apps with many yearning for the event at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A number of Ugandan and Rwandan artists have been lined up to grace the festival.

Ykee Benda, The Ben, Cindy, Levixone among others are some of the acts who’ll be lighting up the event.