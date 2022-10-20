Police in Fort Portal is holding an ex-police officer on charges of impersonation and theft.

The suspect who has been identified as Bernard Mulindwa, currently detained at Karambi police station. He was reportedly dismissed from the force over indiscipline.

According to SP Richard Richman, the District Police Commander Northern Division, Mulindwa has been impersonating as a serving police officer with a warrant card that he would use in conning people.

The District Police Commander says that Mulindwa would go to police stations claiming to be a tracker holding suspects and asking for assistance. However, police in Karambi became suspicious when Mulindwa was asking for a matching order and yet he was not deployed at that station.

The Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige confirmed the arrest and said that police have commenced investigations into the matter.