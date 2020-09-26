Former Kampala Mayor, Presidential Aspirant and businessman Nasser Ntege Ssebagala has passed on, his family confirm.

Sesebagala, 72, was admitted after falling in the bathroom while taking a shower according to family members.

The seasoned politician came to the limelight in the late 90s’ when he won the race for the mayor of Kampala beating Wasswa Biriggwa and incumbent Christopher Yiga. However, he did not complete his term of office after his arrest in the United States of America on charges of making false statements, bank fraud and transporting altered securities.

By the time of his death Sebaggala, a former member of the Democratic Party this year had gone to the People Power pressure group seeking endorsement to contest for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor. He said he considered a comeback to offer his experience in supporting programmes to eradicate poverty and unemployment among the youths in the capital.

Sebaggala joined President Yoweri Museveni in 2012 as his advisor on special duties. However, he said in July that he had since tendered in his resignation to the President in pursuit for what he referred to as an opportunity for bigger national service to Ugandans.

To many Ugandans, after crisscrossing from several political parties and settling in the NRM, Sebaggala was due for retirement. However, Sebaggala says that politicians don’t retire, they only take a rest and return whenever necessary to offer leadership.

May his soul rest in peace.