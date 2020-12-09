

The Electricity Regulation Authority (ERA) has approved new costs for customers who intend to be connected on electricity.

The approval of the new costs follows a Policy Directive from the Government of Uganda in line with Section 17 of the Electricity Act 1999, Chapter 145 of the Laws of Uganda with respect to implementation of the Electricity Connection Policy (ECP).

No pole single phase connection cost.

According to the Director Corporate and Consumer Affairs at ERA Mr. Julius Wandera, customers who do not need a pole under single phase connection will pay Shs 576,773 for wired pre-paid split meter and Shs 610,918 for wireless Pre-paid split meter and PLC.

No pole three phase connection cost

Customers who wants to be connected on three phase on the existence network, under the Bare Conductor will be required to pay Shs 2,031,325 for Time of use meter, Shs 2,882,288 for Three-phase wired pre-paid split meter, Shs 2,990,960 for Three-phase wireless pre-paid split meter and Shs 3,446,497 for kVA meter.

Under ABC Conductor, customers will pay Shs 2,030,083 for Time of use meter, Shs 2,881,046 for Three-phase wired pre-paid split meter, Shs 2,989,719 for Three-phase wireless pre-paid split meter and Shs 3,445,256 for kVA meter.

One pole single phase connection cost.

Customers, who want to be connected on the bare under Bare Conductor, will pay Shs 1,989,135 for wired pre-paid split meter and for those who want Shs 2,023,281 for Wireless Pre-paid split meter & PLC.

A customer who intends to be connected on ABC under Bare conductor will pay Shs 2,308,019 for wired pre-paid split meter and for those who want Shs 2,342,165 for Wireless Pre-paid split meter & PLC.

Customers who want to be connected on ABC under ABC Conductor will pay Shs 2,288,896 for wired pre-paid split meter and Shs 2,323,041 for those who want Wireless Pre-paid split meter & PLC.

He said Labour and Transport Costs for Single phase (No pole) is Shs 50,000, Shs 210,000 for Single phase (1 pole), and Shs 90,000 for Three phase (No pole).

“The approved new connection cost is inclusive of meter test fees of Shs 8,000 payable to Uganda National Bureau of Standards and the Inspection Fees of Shs 41,300.” he said

ERA Directed all Licensed Electricity Distribution Companies have been directed to make Electricity Connections for Customers who have the financial capacity and willingness to pay for their connections at Regulated Connection Costs, Effective Monday, 7th December 2020.

“All Licensed Electricity Distribution Companies are directed to publish the ERA-Approved Connection Costs to their customers using customer appropriate platforms including visible charts in their various field offices.” he said.



He noted that consumers who had earlier applied for Electricity Connection through the ECP shall be required to top up payment in line with the ERA-Approved new connection charges, and sign an addendum to the application consenting to ability and willingness to pay the cost reflective connection charges in order to be connected to power supply.

Consumers who earlier made application through the ECP but do not have capacity to top up payment in line with the ERA Approved new connection charges were advised to wait until such a time when Government has mobilized resources to finance the new connections as guided by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development in the Policy Directive.

He said that connections paid for by the consumers will be assigned identification codes to clearly differentiate them from the free connections.