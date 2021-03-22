2021 Rwenzori Golf Open (Top Performers)

Overall winner: Winner Joseph Cwinyaai (140)

Juniors: Damian Asiimwe (56 Nett)

Gross winner Ladies: Peace Kabasweka (76)

Professionals: Ronald Rugumayo (132)

Uganda Golf national team captain Joseph Cwinyaai was the overall best performer at the 2021 Golf Open with a combined score of 140 gross over 36 holes but the outstanding performances from other Tooro-bred golfers showcase the amount of talent in the new Tourism city.

Sponsored by the formidable Equity Bank Uganda Ltd, the tournament which attracted a total of 105 players from across the country run its course over the weekend at the par 70 Tooro Golf Club was heralded as successful in a Covid year.

Denis Asaba came second with 141 gross behind Cwinyaai.

Junior golfer Damian Assimwe swings off during the 2021 Equity Rwenzori Golf Open in Fortportal. Photo by Kawowo

Peace Kabasweke was the best in the gross category (ladies) with 76 gross whilst Ronald Rugumayo putted his way to victory with a course-8 score of 132 in two rounds in the professionals category.

Junior golfer, Damian Asiimwe, 14 clinched the juniors ranks with 56 nett.

“We have sponsored this tournament to resonate with the status that the game of golf is attaining in Tooro and Uganda. The Equity Rwenzori Gold Open provides an opportunity for development of golfing skills in Uganda, and initiation of new acquaintances while renewing old ones. As all true sports lovers know, the beauty of the whole exercise is not just in winning but in participating,” said Mr Otim Phillip, head Marketing and Communications to Equity Bank Uganda.

