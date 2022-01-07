Today, 7 January 2022, Equity Bank Uganda has passed out 2021 graduates of the Equity Leadership Programme in a high-level engagement that was hosted at St Julian High School – Gayaza.

The event was graced by the Hon. Minister Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the Equity Bank Uganda Management team.

What is the Equity Leader Programme?

Equity Leaders Program (ELP) is one of the three projects under the Equity Group Foundation’s Education and Leadership pillar. The program selects the top-performing secondary school graduates [Senior 6] and offers them paid internships, leadership training, coaching/mentoring and college counselling as they prepare to join university to further their studies.

Who Qualifies for the ELP?

Equity has selected 149 best performing students (a boy and a girl) in every district with Equity presence based on the last Uganda Advanced Certificate Examination [UACE]. The selection is purely based on merit and UACE results were obtained from Uganda National Examination Board [UNEB] for this purpose.

Who Qualified for this pilot cohort?

The selection criteria not only allowed top students but also made space for both physical and financially handicapped students to make a total of The 123 top-performing students from the 43 Districts.

“As Government, we are excited to see that a local corporate brand has ventured into empowering the youth by allowing them to experience the corporate world and rub shoulders with top-class executives who will not only positively influence them into leadership roles but who have also dedicated a significant amount of their time to train and guide them. This is a significant day for us as a country because it is a mirror reflection that our youth will play a primary role in inspiring a future leadership that is keen on excellence and also giving back to the community.” – Hon Betty Amongi

Any particular benefits of the ELP?

This Leaders Program has been designed to offer the students an opportunity to apply for full financial aid at global universities through admission into the College Counselling Program. A program that runs for 3 months and is aimed at exposing them to the international universities’ admission process and how to manoeuvre through various education systems. Equity Bank Uganda believes this will allow Students to join top institutions such as Harvard, Stanford and Yale among others across various continents of the world

How has the ELP impacted the lives of these cohort graduates?

The EPL was bestowed on a leadership development model that seeks to develop scholars in four program areas, i.e;

Personal and Professional Development to enable Students to identify their unique talents and strengths and to match their individual interests with meaningful career opportunities. Global exposure to encourage Students to expand their horizons and become world-class leaders who can compete and succeed in a global marketplace. Creativity and Innovation to empower Students to think creatively about providing solutions to the challenges and opportunities facing communities around the world. Community Engagement to inspire Students to use their abilities for good and to make a positive impact in their societies today!



Equity Bank is developing students in these thematic areas, the program endeavours to create a strong network of students working together across disciplines and sectors to transform their communities, their country, and the world at large. This leadership development model is delivered through the following initiatives.

Congrats to the graduates!

We wish them the best in their career pursuits.