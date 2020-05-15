Equity Bank Uganda has contributed half a Billion UGX in the form of 2 brand new Toyota double cabin pickups valued at UGX 400Million and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth UGX 100 Million to the COVID -19 National Response Task Force.

The contribution comprised of 1 Toyota double cabin pickup from the Bank, a second one from the family of Dr. James Mwangi, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, and PPE worth UGX 100 Million donated by the staff of Equity Bank Uganda from their salaries.

The contribution was handed over to the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda, by the Chairman of Equity Bank Board Mr. Apollo Makubuya accompanied by the Equity Bank Uganda MD Samuel Kirubi.

Speaking at the handover to the Rt. Honourable Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda Equity Bank Uganda’s Managing Director, Mr. Samuel Kirubi said “As enshrined in our organizational purpose and core values, Equity Bank strives to champion the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa, and as such, joins the rest of the country in the fight to restore normalcy of lives and livelihoods. We appreciate in a special way the Government-led strategy to keep all of us safe”.

When sending his family’s contribution, Dr. Mwangi said “Accept the gratitude of my family for allowing us to boost Equity Bank Uganda’s donation in-kind with an additional brand new Toyota double cabin pickup towards the national initiatives that the Government of Uganda has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID -19 in the country. We believe that with unity of purpose and in partnership with our respective governments, we will overcome this pandemic. As corporate citizens of Eastern Africa, Equity Bank Group is committed to do our part to adhere to the governments’ stipulated guidelines and protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Equity Bank Uganda continues to comply with all the government advisory and protocols in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. During these challenging times, the Bank has facilitated customer access to banking services in a safe and secure manner 24/7 through its digital channels and its over 4,000 Equiduuka agency banking network We are also working with various donor agencies to ensure that close to 28,000 households in the refugee settlements of Nakivale, Kyaka II and Orucinga receive their monthly cash-based transfers for food assistance using digital and agency banking channels.

The Prime Minister thanked Equity Bank and the family of Dr. James Mwangi for their contribution and assured the public that this and all the other donations will be used in a transparent and accountable manner to improve service delivery in the health sector and in the fight against COVID-19