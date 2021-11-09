Kampala, 09 November 10, 2021. Equity Bank Uganda Limited and the National Agricultural Research Organization have partnered to organize the inaugural EQUITY BANK NARO OPEN that will take place from 11th to 13th November 2021 at the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

This partnership reaffirms Equity’s passion for sport and its ability to bring Ugandans together.

Equity whose purpose is to transform lives, give dignity and expand opportunities for wealth creation continues to play a leading role in not only supporting businesses but promoting sport and growing communities.

Speaking during the launch of the Open, Equity Bank Uganda Head of Retail Mr. George Kato said, “Equity Bank a financial corporate citizen is cognizant to its role in sustainable financing and strategically supporting community building activities.”

He further mentioned that the bank’s officers will be at the tournament to answer any questions around savings and what products Equity Bank has in place to support anyone’s financial dreams.

Mr. Kato invited people to carry their national IDs, open accounts and sign up for Equity Bank’s digital suite that gives you the ability to bank anywhere, anytime.

Head of Marketing and Communications, Mr Otim Phillip told journalists, “Equity Bank is passionate about golf and at MLSMGC the academic of golf in Uganda, we nurture golf talent while our colleagues also showcase the most cutting research outputs from NACRRI making this partnerships a perfect one.”

For the first time in the history of the club, Equity bank has provided a package for professionals. The open will be hosted here for three days under strict SOP and in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved by the R & A Limited and Uganda Golf Union rules. All golfers with verifiable WHS handicap index are invited to participant in this inaugural event that we hope will be UGU calendar event for the foreseeable future. Over 100 golfers have confirmed participation from all golf clubs in Uganda including from Kenya (Kitale golf club). The famed 9 Hole course with the tightest fairways in the Country is in immaculate shape and awaits you.

The Format of play:

Amateurs will play 36 Holes Strokeplay which shall be played over 2 rounds of 18-holes each day of 11-12 November 2021. The EQUITY BANK-NARO OPEN is based on Gross scores. There will be an 18 Holes Stableford Subsidiary on Saturday 13th November 2021. The subsidiary is open to members with verifiable WHS Handicap Index. Professionals- Stroke play over 36 holes (two stipulated rounds of 18 holes) played over 2 days from 11th and 12th November 2021. Total Prize purse is 6M.

Prizes categories: