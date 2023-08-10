In today’s ever-evolving world, young people stand at the crossroads of critical decisions that shape their destinies and impact the environment they inherit. Among the challenges they face, teenage pregnancy and environmental health concerns loom large, threatening their well-being and the sustainability of our planet, writes Godfrey Tumwizere.

One powerful solution emerges as we grapple with these pressing issues—mainstreaming sexuality education in schools. By arming the next generation with knowledge, understanding, and the power of choice, we pave the way toward a future where teenage pregnancy is minimized and environmental harmony prevails. This transformational journey begins with a simple but profound act; empowering young people through comprehensive sexuality education.

Despite concerted efforts and initiatives to combat teenage pregnancy, the nation’s teenage pregnancy rate has remained stubbornly stagnant at a troubling 25% for over a decade. In rural communities, it has continued to surge. According to UDHS 2016, 1 in 4 adolescent women aged 15-19 are already mothers or pregnant with their first child. Teenage childbearing is higher in rural areas (27%) than in urban areas (19%). As Uganda grapples with this complex problem, it is evident that urgent and sustained action is needed to break the cycle of teenage pregnancy and pave the way for a brighter future for its youth. This ongoing challenge should raise questions about the effectiveness of existing interventions.

Given this statistic, it is apparent that a critical component is missing in our education system; Comprehensive Sexuality Education. We should spur a nationwide call for more comprehensive and innovative approaches to address the root causes behind this persistent social issue. Young people are not receiving age-appropriate sexuality education, leading to a lack of awareness and understanding about menstruation and its implications. To address this issue and safeguard the well-being of our youth, the Ministry of Education must prioritize the inclusion of Menstrual Health Management (MHM) in the school curriculum, plans, and budget but also adopt eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials to promote human health and environmental sustainability.

Sexuality education is a crucial aspect of a comprehensive curriculum, especially as adolescents navigate the complexities of puberty and their changing bodies. Unfortunately, many schools still fail to provide age-appropriate and accurate information, leaving young people ill-equipped to make responsible choices regarding their reproductive health. This information gap has contributed to a persistent issue of teenage pregnancies, which can have profound consequences on young mothers and their communities.

The critical component of sexuality education for schools to adopt is Menstrual Health and Management (MHM). While Menstruation is a natural and inevitable part of life for half of the global population, it remains shrouded in silence and stigma. Many young girls are left feeling ashamed, confused, and uninformed when they experience their first menstruation. This results in missing approximately 2 to 5 school days a month, translating to 24 to 60 days a year. The lack of comprehensive MHM education perpetuates a cycle of misinformation, leading to teenage girls being ill-equipped to manage their menstrual health adequately, resulting in adolescent pregnancies.

The link between inadequate sexuality Education (MHM) and teenage pregnancy is evident, particularly in rural areas with limited access to information and resources. With little awareness of menstrual hygiene and reproductive health, young girls become vulnerable to unintended pregnancies. By integrating MHM education into the curriculum, schools can empower students with knowledge, instill confidence, and provide the tools to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures.

In addition to focusing on sexuality education, adopting eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials is crucial to promote human and environmental health. Traditional disposable menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, contribute significantly to environmental pollution due to their non-biodegradable nature. Adopting eco-friendly alternatives, such as menstrual cups and cloth pads, not only reduces waste but also ensures a sustainable approach to menstruation. Disposable menstrual products contribute to the mounting environmental crisis as they take hundreds of years to decompose. Improper disposal of these products, particularly in rural areas with inadequate waste management systems, leads to pollution of water bodies and soil. By incorporating eco-friendly alternatives into MHM education and encouraging their use, we can reduce the environmental burden and promote a greener future for our children.

Menstrual Health Management education that includes eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials will empower young people to take charge of their health and the environment. This should concern all stakeholders (Parents, Religious and cultural leaders) because when students know about their bodies, menstruation, and eco-friendly options, they become agents of change within their families and communities. This empowerment will foster healthier attitudes toward menstruation, reduced stigma, and a greater sense of environmental responsibility. The Ministry of Education must prioritize MHM in the school curriculum, plans, and budget to address the teenage pregnancy crisis and ecological concerns. Integrating MHM education into age-appropriate sexuality education programs will provide young people with the information they need to navigate adolescence confidently. Additionally, allocating resources to provide eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials ensures a sustainable and healthier approach to menstruation.

Comprehensive Sexuality education in school is essential to combatting teenage pregnancy, promoting gender equality, breaking the silence on menstruation, and fostering environmental sustainability. The Ministry of Education should empower young people with knowledge and support their overall well-being by prioritizing MHM in the school curriculum, plans, and budget. Embracing eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials will further enhance the positive impact on human health and the environment. It is time to break the taboo, educate our youth, and embrace sustainable practices for a brighter future for all. By providing comprehensive sexuality education and embracing eco-friendly menstrual hygiene materials, we will empower young individuals to make responsible choices for their reproductive health and contribute to a sustainable future. It is now the responsibility of the Ministry of Education to mainstream sexuality education, fast-track its implementation and ensure that every young person receives the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives if we are to Combat Teenage Pregnancy and Promoting Environmental Health.

The writer Godfrey Tumwizere is a Sexual Reproduction Specialist at ACTION FOR HEALTH UGANDA

godfreytumwizere@gmail.com +256706710613

https://a4hu.org/