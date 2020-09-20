The Electoral Commission has established a Query/Complaints Desk at the EC Headquarters to support the exercise of nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils Elections, which will start on Monday 21st September til 1st October 2020.

The Query/Complaints’ Desk will provide any required information to the public and to election officials, to facilitate the process of verification of aspirants or supporters on the National Voters’ Register.

The Desk will provide guidance on any legal issues and respond to general inquiries during the nomination exercise.

The Desk will have toll free lines to enable members of the public raise any issue related to the nomination exercise for expeditious handling by the Commission.

0800300121

0800300122

0800300123

0800300125

All the stakeholders in this process are urged to make use of this facility during the nomination period from 7:00am to 4:00pm.