Electoral Commission, received the first delivery of ballot papers and Declaration of Results Forms for District Woman Representative to Parliament, on Wednesday 9th December 2020. This has since been followed by the delivery of ballot papers and Declaration of Results (DR) Forms for other elective positions, namely, Presidential, Directly-elected Members of Parliament and Local Government Councils (Chairperson and Councillors in partial consignments.

To-date, the Commission has received the complete delivery of ballot papers for Presidential and Parliamentary (Directly-elected and District Women Representative) Elections.

Today, the Commission will commence the packing of ballot papers and Declaration of Results Forms for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, whose polling shall take place on 14th January 2021.

The packing process is expected to take a period of seven days, after which the Commission will embark on the second round of packing materials for District/City Local Government Councils Elections.

The ballot papers and DR Forms are the last items to be included into the polling kit; this polling kit is going to be sealed and the serial numbers of the seals will be recorded and shared with political parties and candidates. The kit will be stored in this facility, awaiting dispatch to the respective districts on a date which will be communicated to stakeholders.

EC boss Justice Byabakama said in a statement, “We wish to emphasise that this timely packing and planned dispatch will enable the Commission deliver the polling kit to all districts on schedule.”