The Electoral Commission today the 15th December, 2020 met Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Senior National Unity Plat form (NUP) party officials over continued failure and/or refusal in complying with the Electoral Commission’s Guidelines for Conduct of Campaign Meetings and observance of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures in the electoral environment, thus putting the lives of the citizens at the risk of contracting the virus and resulting into unwarranted confrontations with Security Personnel.

This was a follow up meeting to the one adjourned on the 14th December, 2020, because the Electoral Commission insisted on and required the personal attendance of Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu

In the meeting, Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu complained that his campaigns had been disrupted by the Security personnel who also blocked his radio programs, re-routed their movements, occasioned delays in reaching campaign venues and denied him accommodation in areas where they are scheduled to hold campaign meetings.

They further asserted that implementation of the campaign guidelines should apply equally to all candidates.

The Commission informed the candidate that in response to his concerns raised in earlier meetings and written complaints lodged with the Commission by the NUP party, the Electoral Commission had written to Uganda Police; and a response from the Police had been received.

The Commission will in the shortest period of time arrange for a meeting with the leadership of the Uganda Police Force, the political parties sponsoring presidential candidates as well as Independent Presidential candidates, with the view of resolving any outstanding issues concerning their campaign activities.

The Commission, however, clarified to the Candidate, going forward, that he and all other candidates were expected to follow the election guidelines and respect the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures, failure of which the Commission would take action to ensure observance of the law.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon

CHAIRPERSON, ELECTORAL COMMISSION