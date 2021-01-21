The Electoral Commission today reacted to the viral video recordings associated with vote rigging. The aftermath of the general elections has been dominated by social media meltdown rotating around the transpirings of the actual event since there was an internet shutdown on voting day.

Several videos have been making rounds on social media platforms demonstrating how illicit the electoral process was. The motion pictures exhibit pre-ticked bsllotsand men in Uniform lining up to vote.

It’s on this matter therefore that the EC has come out pledging to make thorough investigations and iron out the underlying issues. The videos are basically allegations (at the moment )fronted by runners up of the election since there’s barely sufficient evidence to back them.

“The Electoral Commission took all measures as per the Electoral laws to ensure that Electoral process is conducted with integrity. Nevertheless, we consider these allegations seriously and we’ll investigate to ascertain their veracity,” a statement reads.

The recently concluded general election in Uganda was the country’s 6th and was won by the incumbent President Y.K Museveni. His victory has been welcomed with mixed feelings across the country and the globe. Some congratulated an experienced leader whereas others expressed fury to an unfair leader.

Museveni’s close competitor Bobi Wine had earlier promised to concede but tables turned when his supporters alleged the ruling party of being fraudulent in the election.

The Electoral Commission is working tooth and nail to verify any flaws and keep the motion in steady flow with all parties on a leveled path.