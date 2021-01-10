The Electoral Commission has clarified it’s position on usage of cameras and recording devices on polling day.

In a statement released by the Commission.they note that several concerns expressed by various stakeholders over the Commission’s restriction on use of cameras and other recording devices inside polling stations on polling day and as such it’s important that the citizenry have a clear guide in the usage of these devices come polling day.

The Commission reiterates that because the nature of elections happening this week are secret ballot,

the presence of cameras in side polling stations may jeopardise the secrecy of the ballot.

EC Chair Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi,a secret ballot is, fundamental in achieving peaceful, free and fair elections and must be protected by keeping recording devices out of the polling area.

The new guidelines offer the clarification that while phones are not prohibited at polling stations, they must not be used for recording purposes or taking photographs inside the polling stations (the cordoned-off area);

Voters have also been warned not to display theirbchoice of a candidate on polling day by taking a photograph, including a selfie, or recording a video of his/her marked ballot paper;

The statement adds that these new Guidelines/ measures are in line with Article 68(1) of the Constitution which provide that all public elections (Presidential, General Parliamentary and Local Government Councils) shall be by secret ballot, save for Administrative Units (LC 1 and LC II) Elections;

The Commission is also sticking to it’s stance of having only Media personnel, who have been accredited to cover the elections, having access polling stations and can take photographs of the voting process, but outside the cordoned-off area (polling station) in a manner that protects the privacy of voters and the secrecy of the ballot.

Agents of different candidates will be allowed to take photographs or recordings of the counting process and/or take a photograph or record the issued Declaration of Results Form.