The chairman of Electoral Commission (EC) Justice Simon Byabakama will Thursday announce the date when presidential and parliamentary elections will be held.

Previously, the EC has set the polling days between January 10 and February 9, 2021 but had not given the specific date for the elections and a communication from spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the chairman will provide clarity and guidelines in a press briefing at their Kampala headquarters.

“The chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, will address press this Thursday, October 22, on the period and guidelines for the campaigns for MP and Local Government elections and appoint polling dates for various elective categories under the 2020/21 election road map,” the EC said in a tweet.

This website understands that the polling days are determined by the EC “after nominations”.

The EC is mandated by Section 18 of the Parliamentary Elections Act and Section 16 of the Presidential Elections Act which indicate that polling dates shall be gazetted after nominations.

The nominations for the MPs took place on October 12-13 while presidential nominations are scheduled for next month.

The EC has successfully carried out parts of the election road map; the National Voters Register (NVR), gazetting and publishing of candidates’ nomination dates and venues, Elections of Special Interest Groups (SIGs), including older persons, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and youth at village and parish levels and internal political party candidates identification processes.